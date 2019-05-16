Tamagotchi is back and better than ever

Good news for 90s kids your favorite virtual pet is back and better than ever.
Japanese toymaker Bandai America announcing Monday it’s revamping the digital pet game Tamagotchi.
The pocket-sized product dubbed “Tamagotchi On” is a modern version of the brand’s iconic 1996 toy.
Players can now connect their devices to a mobile app for a more interactive experience.
The new game also allows users to have unlimited digital pets, travel, and even get married.
“Tamagotchi On” is available at retailers nationwide starting July 28th.