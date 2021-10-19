Taco Bell giving away free breakfast burritos this week

On Thursday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Taco Bell will hand out free breakfast burritos at participating U.S. locations while supplies last. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Now that Taco Bell has brought breakfast back to its menus, the restaurant chain is celebrating by giving away free food.

On Thursday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Taco Bell will hand out free breakfast burritos at participating U.S. locations while supplies last.

“To ensure that no one is sleeping on its breakfast menu, Taco Bell is giving consumers a craveable reason to celebrate in the form of a free Toasted Breakfast Burrito,” the chain said in a statement.

To help ensure that its fans don’t miss out on their free food, Taco Bell has also launched its own “Wake Up Call” service ahead of this week’s promotion. By texting “Wake Up” to 1-866-WAKEUP3, customers can sign up to receive a call reminding them to snag Thursday’s free burrito.

Need a little help waking up? Text “WAKE UP” to 866-WakeUp3 to get a wake up call on 10/21 reminding you to get a FREE Toasted Breakfast Burrito from 7-11am. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 19, 2021

Taco Bell’s Toasted Breakfast Burritos include the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito, Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito and Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito. Prices usually range between $1.29 to $2.89, though local prices may vary.

Thursday’s free burritos must also be ordered in person, and will be limited to one per customer.

Taco Bell brought breakfast back to about 90% of its locations nationwide in mid-September, after the service was temporarily paused due to the pandemic.

The chain first began offering breakfast in 2014, but more recently expanded its morning menu in March 2020, just days before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the shutdown of many food-service establishments.