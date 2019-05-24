Swimming Safety: Early Lessons Cut Risk

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday "mistakes were made" when he sent a fundraising mailer that called on supporters to "defend Texas" from illegal immigration, which was dated a day before a gunman targeting Mexicans killed 22 people in El Paso.

The letter was condemned as racist and anti-Latino by the Texas Democratic Party after it surfaced last week. That was followed by Abbott coming under more criticism the next day — this time from El Paso lawmakers — for tweeting that "liberals" on the U.S. Supreme Court had required Texas to pay for schooling for students who are not in the U.S. legally.