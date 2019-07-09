Suspect passes gas so loudly law enforcement is able to locate his hiding place

LIBERTY, Mo. — Law enforcement in Missouri didn’t have to search very hard to find a suspected criminal.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo on Facebook of the search with three detectives, including a K9.

The post stated that while the deputies were looking, the suspect passed gas so loudly, it gave up the man’s hiding spot.

“We’ve gotta give props to Liberty PD for using their senses to sniff him out!” the sheriff’s department added.

If you’ve got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you’re definitely having a 💩 day. #TuesdayThoughts 🚓 #ItHappened pic.twitter.com/BGJoPNKr3n — Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) July 9, 2019

According to the sheriff’s department, the individual was wanted for possession of a controlled substance.

