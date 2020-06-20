Survivors NWTX Tribe helps raise money for Another Chance House

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Survivors NWTX Tribe raised money for the organization, Another Chance House on Saturday.

Survivors NWTX Tribe is a group of bikers whose main goal is to help community members who wish to be sober. The group of bikers went on their first annual ride on Saturday, June 20.

The ride helped raise money for Another Chance House, an organization that provides a positive path toward a new and better self-sufficient life through structured living programs for men who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Dustin Moyers, the president of Survivors NWTX Tribe talked about why they chose ACH, “We’ve chosen Another Chance House to benefit from our run because we believe strongly in their mission. The men at Another Chance House are living sober lives in a safe atmosphere while they gain tools and learn new skills. All proceeds from the event will help the men at ACH as they work hard to become self-sufficient.”

The route that the bikers took was 120 miles that had them visit the “overlook picnic area” on Highway 207, back through Claude, then back to downtown Amarillo with a drive-by of Another Chance House on 3rd Street between Harrison and Jackson.

The bikers ended their ride at Thompson Park, where they enjoyed a barbeque thanks to the ACH House Executive Director, Steve Smart.

Smart said, “We are honored that the Survivors have chosen to support our guys at ACH. It means a lot to the residents to know that there are many in the community who are rooting for their success.”

According to ACH over $6000 was raised.

