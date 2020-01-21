Survey shows many are skeptical of capitalism

(FOX NEWS) — Capitalism versus socialism.

A new survey from public relations firm Edelman showing despite record-breaking economic growth the majority of people are still skeptical of capitalism.

Surveying more than 34,000 people around the world, the firm found 56 percent of respondents said capitalism does more harm than good.

In the US, 47 percent had a distrust of capitalism.

The stark finding could cause a stir among the business executives and political leaders at the annual meeting of the world economic forum.

The survey involved 30-minute online interviews in 28 countries and found 83-percent of employees globally are concerned about their jobs.

