Surprise Delivery: Body Camera Rolls As Officer Helps Frantic Couple With Birth

Utah police officer helps mother deliver baby after father stops him in traffic to ask for assistance.

by: Andrew Adams

Posted: / Updated:

(KSL)  Officer Jeremy Dean of Utah’s West Valley City Police Department had never delivered a baby before.

That changed Tuesday morning when an SUV stopped in front of his vehicle.

“You usually don’t see a car stop in the middle of traffic and somebody jump out of the car,” Dean said. “The driver got out of the car. He looked pretty panicked.”

What happened next could be heard on body camera video, with the father saying “my baby is outside here.”

“He basically told me his wife was having a baby,” Dean said. “I was not prepared for that.”

Dean, who had previous experience as an emergency medical technician, radioed for more help, grabbed some gloves out of the back of his cruiser and scrambled over to the SUV as the father prodded him.

“She said she was going and the baby came out,” Dean said. “The baby was crying—not super loud, just the cute, newborn baby kind of thing. She was breathing very well and moving and just cared for it until the ambulance got there.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2tPJmvV

