Supreme Court Strikes Down Louisiana Abortion Law

The ruling, which stated the Louisiana law went to far in restricting access to abortion providers, was another surprise defeat for the Trump administration.

(NBC News) The United States Supreme Court handed abortion rights advocates a win Monday, striking down a restrictive Louisiana law as unconstitutional.

Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s liberal wing to strike down Louisiana’s law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at hospitals, saying it placed undue obstacles before women seeking abortions.

The law was virtually identical to a Texas law the court struck down four years ago.

Roberts said while he disagrees with that earlier ruling, he’s compelled to honor it as binding precedent.

Women’s groups say the law would have left at most, one doctor to serve all of Louisiana.

The case was considered an important test for a bench that now includes two Trump appointees, but resulted in what conservatives consider another surprise loss.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3dKmM99

More from MyHighPlains.com: