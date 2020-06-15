Supreme Court: Law Prohibits LGBTQ Discrimination

In a 6-3 decision the U.S. Supreme confirms the Civil Rights Act of 1964 also covers sexual orientation and transgender status, meaning individuals cannot be fired as a result.

(NBC News) In an historic victory for the LGBTQ community the Supreme Court has ruled employers cannot discriminate against workers based on sexual orientation or gender status.

In the surprising 6-3 ruling the court’s liberal wing was backed up by two conservatives, Chief Justice John Roberts and Trump appointee Neal Gorsuch.

Gorsuch wrote the decision, stating the 1964 civil rights act, which makes sexual discrimination illegal, also covers sexual and gender orientation.

Some legal experts suggest the ruling is even more important than the legalization of same sex marriage.

“Yesterday gay people had to worry about keeping their jobs in 22 states. Today, they do not,” says MSNBC legal analyst Neal Katyal.

The high court’s three other conservatives issued a blistering dissent, accusing the majority of legislating and not making judicial decisions.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3e6hRjI

