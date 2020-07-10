Supreme Court Hands Trump Major Defeat On Financial Records

In separate rulings, Supreme Court justices rule President Trump's financial records must be handed over to New York prosecutors and aren't immune from Congressional subpoena.

(NBC News) The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a pair of landmark rulings Thursday and a defeat for President Trump.

The court found he cannot ignore subpoenas from a Manhattan prosecutor and Congressional investigators.

The court rejected the president’s claims that his office gives him total immunity to legal scrutiny, ruling in one case he must turn over tax and financial documents to the New York prosecutor. In a separate decision the justices said a lower court must decide whether House investigators can get the records they want.

“He lost, he lost resoundingly 7 to 2, including his own appointees to the court – Kavanaugh and Gorsuch,” says MSNBC legal analyst Neal Katyal.

In a series of angry tweets, Mr. Trump called it “political prosecution” and “presidential harassment.”

The decision was a a big win for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, whose investigation uncovered allegations of payoffs to two women who claimed they had affairs with the president and led to jail time for Mr. Trump’s former attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen.

