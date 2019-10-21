Superfast Nike sneakers creating a problem

National

Distance runners are demanding this shoe be investigated!

(FOX NEWS) — Runners are demanding this shoe be investigated.

Several athletes with the International Association of Athletics Federations claim the ‘Nike Zoom Vapor-Fly’ provides an unfair advantage to runners.

Specifically the use of what’s described as spring-like carbon fiber plates within the midsoles to make runners go faster.

Concerns after Eliud Kipchoge broke a world record for marathon runner by running 26.2-miles under two hours at an unofficial event in Vienna Austria while wearing the shoes.

They were also worn by Brigid Kosgie who set a record at the Chicago marathon.

The shoes cost $250.

Nike has not responded to the controversy.

