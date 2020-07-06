Summer Slide Dangers

(NBC NEWS) – As the coronavirus continues to surge, school-age children across the nation are missing out on just more than learning.
During a typical summer, parents are worried their children would “summer slide,” a term used to describe the loss of learning throughout summer vacation.
However, with the pandemic closing schools earlier than expected, educators and child development experts believe it is important parents educate their children far beyond present-day activities.
Also, experts say parents should cut themselves some slack when it comes to homeschooling.
SEE MORE: https://nbcnews.to/2ZIA5Sd
