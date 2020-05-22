Summer Camp Shake-Up: Will It Be Safe From COVID-19?

New guidelines issued by the American Camp Association and YMCA of the USA will help summer camps determine if they can open safely amidst the pandemic.

(NBC News) With e-learning winding down, millions of families are wondering if summer camps will open and if they are safe.



“We are just not confident that if we had to make the decision today that they’d be able to keep the kids safe,” says New Jersey mom Julia Sanabria.



After consulting numerous experts, camp directors have a new tool to help navigate programs in midst of COVID-19 in the form of a field guide issued by the American Camp Association and the YMCA of the USA.

“We wanted to provide in the right words, guides or guidance – those words were chosen carefully so that the camp directors could make good decisions and pass on relevant information so then,” says YMCA of the USA chief operating officer Paul McEntire.

The field guide is much like a decision tree. It asks should you consider opening, are recommended health and safety actions in place, and is ongoing monitoring possible?

If the answer is yes to all three, it’s safe to open with caution.

When looking for options, parents should make sure to ask questions before enrolling regarding how many children will be attending and what the camp’s policy is on refunds.

