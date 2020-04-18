Subway teams up with Feeding America

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Right now if you order a footlong from Subway it will result in them donating a meal to Feeding America.

Subway and Feeding America have teamed up to provide up to 15 million meals to feed people in need across the country.

With the purchase of every Footlong through April 30 for takeout, catering or delivery, Subway will provide a meal to Feeding America.

Subway’s North America President, Trevor Haynes said, “Subway has always been a part of the community to provide delicious subs and a helping hand – and we plan to continue to do just that during this time of hardship.”

Feeding America predicted food banks will need an estimated $1.4 billion over the next six months to feed people in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America said, “Feeding America network food banks have seen an unprecedented increase in the need for food assistance across the communities they serve. Subway’s donation of 15 million meals will help ease the burden felt by our neighbors struggling with hunger so they can instead focus on navigating this difficult time with their families.”

If you would like to donate directly to Feeding America, you can do so at www.FeedingAmerica.org/Subway.

