Study: working past age of 62 improves retirement

(CNN) — A recent study has found that people who gradually retire with part-time jobs have a greater retirement security.
The paper was published by the center for retirement research at Boston College.
It looked at people older than 62 and their financial preparedness for retirement.
The study found that while nontraditional jobs defined as those that don’t provide health insurance of retirement benefits didn’t help younger people prepare as well for retirement.
Those types of jobs did help older people’s ability to retire.
According to the center, that’s because it might let them delay taking social security or payments from their retirement accounts.
