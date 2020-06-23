Study: Women less likely to date men who pose with cat

(CNN) — All you cat-loving single fellas out there we’ve got some catastrophic news.
Turns out, guys who like cats are less likely to get a date.
Now, if you’re thinking, you’ve cat to be kitten me there was actually a study on this.
Scientists at Colorado State University showed more than 700 women photos of two guys.
One by themselves and the second with a cat companion and their luck got noticeably worse when women saw them cuddling a cat.
Now, it’s not a huge drop only about 5 percent.
But why such fuss over felines?
The folks who did the study say it probably has to do with some long-held cultural stereotypes about cat owners versus dog owners with ‘cat men’ described as less masculine, neurotic, agreeable, and less dateable.
