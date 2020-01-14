Study: Some dads find quiet time by hiding in the bathroom

Study finds that some dads hideout in the bathroom to get away from the stresses of family life

(FOX NEWS) — Alone time is important, even for dads.

And they are carving out that space in an unlikely place the bathroom.

You heard right.

Pebble Grey, a bathroom furnishing company, conducted a study with 1,000 British men and found dads spend seven hours a year hiding from their families in the bathroom.

The survey also found that 23 percent of those surveyed called their bathroom their “safe place.”

Alan Lawrence, a dad blogger and a father of six, discusses from his bathroom of course why this room is so sacred to some men.

Now just to be fair Pebble Grey also surveyed 1,000 women.

20 percent of them said they also used the bathroom as an escape.

More from MyHighPlains.com: