Study: ‘satellite tax’ could reduce waste in space

Researchers suggest a tax on orbiting satellites to reduce the collision risk in space.

(CNN) — A new study from the University of Colorado proposes an “Orbital-use fee” to apply to every new satellite placed in orbit to reduce collision risks in space.

There are thousands of objects traveling around the Earth in low orbit some of them are working satellites and others are non-functioning space debris — like old satellites and remnants of rockets.

As more objects are launched into space there’s concern about collisions.

Researchers suggest implementing a tax on orbiting satellites as an incentive to de-orbit their satellites when necessary and ultimately reduce the amount of debris floating in space.

