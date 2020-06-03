Study: Same-sex weddings boost economies by $3b+

(CNN) — A new study shows same-sex weddings have injected billions of dollars into the economy.
Researchers at UCLA attribute $3.8-billion of spending to such ceremonies since gay marriage became legalized in 2015.
That number is an estimate based on how much couples and their guests spend.
Same-sex couples actually spend less on their weddings than heterosexuals about $11,000 as opposed to $15,000.
The study also says gay marriage supports at least 45,000 jobs.
It’s important to note same-sex marriages were happening in many states before the supreme court decision that legalized it nationwide.
There are an estimated 513,000 married same-sex couples in the US.
