Study: Same-sex weddings boost economies by $3b+

Researchers estimate hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples have injected billions into the economy on their weddings.

(CNN) — A new study shows same-sex weddings have injected billions of dollars into the economy.

Researchers at UCLA attribute $3.8-billion of spending to such ceremonies since gay marriage became legalized in 2015.

That number is an estimate based on how much couples and their guests spend.

Same-sex couples actually spend less on their weddings than heterosexuals about $11,000 as opposed to $15,000.

The study also says gay marriage supports at least 45,000 jobs.

It’s important to note same-sex marriages were happening in many states before the supreme court decision that legalized it nationwide.

There are an estimated 513,000 married same-sex couples in the US.

More from MyHighPlains.com: