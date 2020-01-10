Study: Lower suicide rates linked to $1 min wage increase

Study: Earning more money makes low-income workers less likely to kill themselves.

(CNN) — Money may not buy happiness but it might be able to buy your way out of unhappiness.

At least, to a degree.

Researchers at Emory University discovered raising minimum wage by a dollar reduces suicide rates by up to almost six percent.

They studied 25 years worth of data from all 50 states to draw the correlation.

It corroborates a study from last year where researchers found a ten percent increase in minimum wage reduced suicides by 3.6-percent.

Both studies looked at Americans without college degrees.

Researchers have become interested in why deaths linked to alcoholism, drug overdoses, and suicides are increasing despite a robust economy.

Many studies are uncovering links between wages and things like smoking, low birth weights, and work absences.

