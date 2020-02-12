Study-grocers need to improve recall communications

(CNN) — An advocacy group is giving most major US grocery store chains a failing score on its 2020 food recall report card.
The US Public Interest Research Group looked at 26 of the largest grocers in the country.
It found 84-percent failed to adequately inform the public on recall notification efforts including how to sign up for notifications at a store or where to find recall postings inside stores.
Four chains passed with a grade of ‘C’: Harris Teeter, Kroger, Smith’s, and Target.
None earned an a or b.
The study’s authors are concerned with the findings saying consumers need to know about recalls to safeguard their health.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Keslowski dreams of racing at Daytona 500 with PB&J, Matthew McConaughey
- Corey LaJoie looks to step into dad & grandfather’s racing shoes
- Kurt Busch: Turf from Daytona 500 victory immortalized
- Students at Amarillo Montessori Academy supporting teacher with rare liver disease
- Do you dream of becoming an astronaut? NASA is hiring