Study-grocers need to improve recall communications

National

Advocacy group gives most major U.S. grocery store chains a failing score on its 2020 food recall report card.

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — An advocacy group is giving most major US grocery store chains a failing score on its 2020 food recall report card.

The US Public Interest Research Group looked at 26 of the largest grocers in the country.

It found 84-percent failed to adequately inform the public on recall notification efforts including how to sign up for notifications at a store or where to find recall postings inside stores.

Four chains passed with a grade of ‘C’: Harris Teeter, Kroger, Smith’s, and Target.

None earned an a or b.

The study’s authors are concerned with the findings saying consumers need to know about recalls to safeguard their health.

