Study: Global food waste 2X as high as estimated

Recent study finds that global food waste is twice as high as previously estimated.

(CNN) — Humans are wasting a lot more food than previously estimated according to a recent study out of the Netherlands.

Twice as much, or about one-third of all food, in fact.

Researchers looked at the relationship between food waste and wealth and found a direct link between the two.

They found wealthier countries wasted more food and people in poorer nations begin wasting more food as they earn more money.

The study was published last Wednesday in the open-access journal “PLOS One.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: