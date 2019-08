(CNN) – Despite what seems like a never-ending roster of scams, elder abuse is more likely to be committed by a family member than a stranger.

The Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California reviewed three years of abuse reported to the National Center on Elder Abuse.

It found 48-percent of cases involved family members.

In more than half of those cases, elderly victims were robbed of money and financial resources.

Emotional abuse and neglect were also commonly reported.