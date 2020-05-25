Study: COVID-19 may damage placenta in pregnant women

A small study from Northwestern University suggests placentas from COVID-19 pregnant woman are showing signs of injury.

(NBC NEWS) — A small study is suggesting that the coronavirus may be damaging a pregnant woman’s placenta.

The study involved 16 women who had all tested positive for COVID-19.

The Northwestern University researchers studied the placentas immediately following birth and found signs of injury.

This included abnormal blood flow between the mother and the fetus as well as blood clots in the placenta.

The scientists say all but one of the babies were delivered full-term but stress more research is needed.

One of the women had a miscarriage in the second trimester and the experts are not sure if the virus caused it or if it was unrelated.

