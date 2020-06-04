Study: COVID-19 and ER visits

A new CDC study suggests that ER visits declined during the pandemic when compared to the same time period last year.

(NBC NEWS) — Fewer people are going to the emergency room as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

That is according to a new CDC study.

Researchers looked at four weeks of hospital data and compared it to the same time frame from last year.

They found that ER visits dropped by 42 percent this year compared to last year.

The steepest declines were in women, kids younger than 14 years old, and those living in the northeast.

However, the proportion of visits for infectious disease treatments increased during the early weeks of the pandemic when compared to last year.

The dates for this year were: March 29 – April 25.

The dates examined last year were: March 31 – April 27.

