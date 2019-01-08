Students Call Alleged "Bible Ban" Unconstitutional

Being denied free speech.

That is the claim being made by the independence law center on behalf of members of the Mechanicsburg area senior high school's Christians in action student club.

Samek says, "In November, the students in the Bible club asked for permission to hand out bibles to their friends in the cafeteria during noninstructional time and the principal of the school told them that they could not hand out bibles."

Jeremy Samek - senior counsel for the Independence Law Center tells me this is the third time the students have had an issue with the principal in the last two school years.

In previous cases, Samek says once the law center got involved the problems were resolved.

Samek says, "So it's just concerning this pattern continues in violation of pretty clear case law."

WMPT Reached out to the school district for comment on the bible hand-out situation - they issued this statement that reads in part quote: "students do have the right to distribution of non school materials prior to the start of the school day and after the end of the school day if they develop a plan for time, place, and manner of distribution that is reviewed and approved by the administration."

Samek says the school's policy is totally in compliance with constitutional law - but the way it's being executed is not.

Samek says under the constitution, nothing can be denied unless it's unprotected speech - like pornography or obscenity - which he says is not the case in this instance.

Samek says, "it's important to them, that the school district understands what their rights are and so all student's rights can be protected."

Independence Law Center says if the district does not respond to them by January 7th, they plan to approach the school board at their meeting on the 8th.