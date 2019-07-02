Student Detained for Suicidal Thoughts

A trip to the campus counselor led to one student being detained and questioned by the police.

(KLAF) University of Louisiana at Lafayette student, Siraaj Salem, felt as if she was betrayed by the on-campus counselor after confiding in them.

Recalling her session, Salem said: “I was second guessing myself. Did I do the right thing by coming here, and I was scared. I said ‘well, is she going to call someone’ because it just seemed as if she was overly concerned.”

Afterward, Salem said she went to the library where she was allegedly approached by campus police.

“I can’t even sit there and describe to you how targeted I felt. What was the reason that there were five-to-six officers?” Salem added.

Salem recounts the day, saying that the officers asked her to step outside to answer a few questions, that she says turned out to be on whether or not she was thinking of harming herself or anyone else. “I realized why they approached me because the counselor at counselor and testing informed them of my confidential information. I felt betrayed after that, when I realized that’s not what she and I agreed on.”

Doctor Ted Bender, the CEO of Turning Point and The Tree House said, “There are different kinds of levels of severity, and the severity level kind of dictates the protocol and procedure from there.”

Read More: http://bit.ly/2RJZ2Z6