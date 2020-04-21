Storytime With A Sheriff: Deputies Read To Kids

Deputies in Pierce County, Washington are using a unique program to reach out to children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(KING) Residents of Pierce County, Washington are seeing a whole new side to sheriff’s deputies while they work all hours to keep people safe.

Sgt. Darren Moss is usually investigating illegal encampments and derelict properties, but with his community feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, he’s found a few minutes to read his kid’s favorite book, The Gruffalo. Moss reads the story out loud from the front seat of his patrol car.

“With a pandemic going on right now and everybody stuck at home and not having school and not being able to see their friends, we just want them to have something else that they can watch that might be entertaining, put a smile on their face. We don’t want them to worry about what’s going on outside,” he says.

More than a dozen deputies are reading out loud as part of Storytime with a Sheriff.

