Storm Trauma: New Disasters Trigger Old Memories

National

Experts warn Tropical Storm Barry could trigger PTSD in survivors of past natural disasters.

by: Kelly Anne Beile

Posted: / Updated:
Fair

Amarillo

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
64°F Clear
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
64°F Clear
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
65°F Clear
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

61°F Fair Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
64°F Clear
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
63°F Clear
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
64°F Clear
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

(WVLA/NBC News)  As the Gulf Coast braces for the arrival of Tropical Storm Barry, experts warn the experience could trigger Post Traumatic Stress Disorder among survivors of past natural disasters.

The Greater Baton Rouge area experienced devastating floods in 2016, which claimed the lives of 13 people and left many declaring their homes a total loss.

“Knowing what has happened before, they hear about the rain event that is coming now  that will trigger some of those same feelings and memories from three years ago,” says Greater Baton Emergency Medical Services supervisor Brad Harris.

Harris says flood victims can find the events that follow a flood more stressful than the flood itself.

“They’ve had to rebuild and they know the trauma that comes from it. You end up having to sleep in a shelter for two weeks or living in a hotel room for two to three months,” Harris says.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2JubGsP

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss