Stimulus Payments For The Dead?

California families are receiving federal coronavirus stimulus payments for long-dead relatives. Experts say it likely signals larger problems with the system.

(KCRA/NBC News) Tim Fenkell is still mourning the loss of his son Benjamin Fenkell, who died a year and a half ago.

On Monday, Fenkell received a letter at his Sacramento home on White House stationary that was addressed to his deceased son.

“He is receiving an economic impact payment of $1,200 by direct deposit,” Tim Fenkell said. “My son died on Oct. 21, 2018.”

The letter from the White House is a direct response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, with the President Donald Trump and Congress providing economic support to families in need.

But to the Fenkells, the letter ripped open an old wound.

“My wife was crying,” Fenkell said. “And it’s hard to talk about it.”

Fenkell said his son’s banking account was deactivated long ago and he wonders where the money went.

“How many other deceased checks are going out there?” Fenkell asked. “Holding up money that could go to people that really need it.”

The Fenkells are not alone.

