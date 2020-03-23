Stimulus Bill Stalls

Democrats block coronavirus economic stimulus bill, arguing it sends money to corporations and not the workers most effected by closures.

(NBC News) A trillion-dollar coronavirus stimulus bill has stalled in the U.S. Senate.

Democrats argue the bill sends money to corporations without guarantees it will be passed on to workers left without a paycheck during closures.

The debate over the bill comes as Ohio, Louisiana, and Delaware join the growing list of states issuing stay-home orders, closing many businesses in an attempt to slow the spread of the deadly virus.

Five Republican senators won’t be taking part in the vote. Four have placed themselves in self-isolation after close contact with Kentucky’s Senator Rand Paul, who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus over the weekend.

