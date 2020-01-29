Still Missing: No Sign Of Idaho Children After Mother Found In Hawaii

Lori Vallow served order demanding she reveal the location of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua JJ Vallow, who haven't been seen since September.

(KHNL) Police in Kauai, Hawaii and the FBI are assisting Idaho investigators in a bizarre missing children’s case.

The children’s mother and her new husband, both of whom also have a cloud of suspicion around them following the deaths of their former spouses, have been staying on the Garden Island for months, and they’ve been unwilling to cooperate with authorities.

On Sunday, Kauai police executed a search warrant at the Kauai Beach Resort and the couple’s rental car was also seized. But they haven’t been arrested or charged with a crime.

In September, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow mysteriously disappeared.

Their mother and her new husband did not report them missing and have not given authorities and other family members any information about the kids’ whereabouts.

Instead, authorities say the two left their home in Rexburg, Idaho in November, and have been splitting their time between the resort and a townhouse in Princeville on Kauai’s north shore.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2vnhcsy

More from MyHighPlains.com: