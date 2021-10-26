Sterlington man arrested after deputies find a firearm in his vehicle and Meth in his pocket

STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, October 24, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a parked vehicle in the roadway on Guthrie Road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered 57-year-old Michael David Duke asleep inside of the vehicle.

Deputies also observed a glass pipe and a firearm in plain sight laying on the floor board near Duke’s feet. Once Duke awakened from his sleep, deputies questioned him about the glass pipe and he admitted to having methamphetamine in his left front left pocket. According to deputies, they discovered a small plastic container with methamphetamine inside of his pocket during the search.

Duke was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was booked for the following charges: