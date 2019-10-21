Stay the night in a toy-filled hotel room

The iconic toy brand FAO Swarz is partnering with a New York City hotel to create a hotel suite stuffed with oversized toys this winter.

FAO Schwarz is partnering with the Conrad New York midtown hotel to create a toy-filled suite.

Coming just in time for the holiday season, the premium hotel room is available to reserve from November 18th to Jjanuary 5th.

All the toys in the suite can be purchased, such as a dance-on piano as seen in the movie “Big”, ride-on horses and even a 10-foot tall giraffe.

Guests also get a private shopping spree at the schwarz flagship store at rockefeller center, accompanied by a toy soldier.

Prices for the 1,800 square foot suite start at $3,000 a night.

To book your stay, visit the “partnerships” link on the Conrad New York midtown web site.