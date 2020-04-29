Stay-At-Home Time Opens Letters From The Past

Joe Westerberg is tackling a special project while staying at home during coronavirus restrictions: transcribing hundreds of letters his father sent home while serving in World War II.

(KARE/NBC News) Stuck at home during COVID-19, a Duluth, Minnesota man is traveling back to World War II.

Typing with two fingers, Joe Westerberg is transcribing nearly 1,000, mostly handwritten, letters his dad Allen Westerberg sent home during and after the war.

“He’s writing every day for 2-and-a-half years,” Joe says.

Allen wrote his first letter home on March 30, 1944.

He sent the last on September 23, 1946.

Each starts with the same salutation: “Dearest Mother, Dad and Annette.”

Annette was Allen’s younger sister.

“I’m on his ship with him and kind of following along,” Joe says.

Joe’s dad almost certainly would have been part of the invasion of Japan, had that become necessary.

In one letter, Allen wrote about the atomic bomb just dropped on Hiroshima.

Several of the letters Joe has been pulling from his father’s stack of manila files are riddled with holes. “This is a censored letter,” Joe says, holding up one of them.

He’s left to guess what his father wrote in the gaps. “All the mail was censored,” Joe says.

