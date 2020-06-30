States Hit Pause As Coronavirus Cases Surge

(NBC News) Many states are rolling back reopening plans due to an ongoing surge of coronavirus cases.
Nationwide, the seven-day average of new cases rose more than 41% in the past week, with spkes of infections in 33 states.
In a lot of places that means taking a step back, closing bars again, reducing the number of customers allowed in restaurants and other businesses and requiring masks in public.
“The window here is very narrow,” says Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute. “This is something we’ve known about the virus that if you fall behind as we have then you’ve got to act quickly and aggressively.”
