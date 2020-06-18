State Republicans Reveal Police Reform Legislation

Senate Republicans are revealing their plan for police reform legislation, a day after President Trump released his own plan. They've already rejected a plan by House Democrats, and the two sides are racing to find common ground before the July 4th holiday break.

(NBC NEWS) Senate Republicans unveiled their version of police reform legislation Wednesday following weeks of protests over police brutality and racial injustice.

The bill is head by the Senate’s lone Black Republican, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, and would withhold federal funding from police departments that do not stop using potential deadly techniques.

However the legislation does not ban chokeholds. Democrats believe the legislation doe not go far enough.

