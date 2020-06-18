State Republicans Reveal Police Reform Legislation

(NBC NEWS) Senate Republicans unveiled their version of police reform legislation Wednesday following weeks of protests over police brutality and racial injustice.
The bill is head by the Senate’s lone Black Republican, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, and would withhold federal funding from police departments that do not stop using potential deadly techniques.
However the legislation does not ban chokeholds. Democrats believe the legislation doe not go far enough.
READ MORE: https://nbcnews.to/3hCW1GQ
