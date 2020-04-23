(FOX NEWS) — Starbucks is extending its offer of free coffee to first responders and front-line health care workers.
The offer is now good across the US and Canada through May 31st.
Since announcing the offer on March 25th, Starbucks says its stores have served more than one million cups of free coffee to local heroes on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The offer is extended to any customer who identifies as a first responder or front-line worker.
They will receive a tall, brewed coffee at no charge.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- APH reports new COVID-19 cases, recoveries in the Amarillo-area
- Starbucks extends free coffee offer for front-line workers
- Twitter removing misleading coronavirus tweets
- Oklahoma sees 9 new coronavirus deaths; hospitalizations dip
- Texas Supreme Court sides with Abbott after judge halted his order restricting jail release