Starbucks extends free coffee offer for front-line workers

Starbucks extends offer of free brewed coffee for first responders and front-line workers through May 31

(FOX NEWS) — Starbucks is extending its offer of free coffee to first responders and front-line health care workers.

The offer is now good across the US and Canada through May 31st.

Since announcing the offer on March 25th, Starbucks says its stores have served more than one million cups of free coffee to local heroes on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The offer is extended to any customer who identifies as a first responder or front-line worker.

They will receive a tall, brewed coffee at no charge.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: