Starbucks debuts holiday cups, all-new seasonal beverage for 2021

Starbucks’ four new cup designs for 2021 are known as “Wrapping Paper,” “Ribbons,” “Holiday Lights” and “Candy Cane.” (Starbucks)

(NEXSTAR) – Unlike your next-door neighbor, Starbucks is graciously waiting a whole four days into November to unveil its holiday decorations.

On Thursday, Nov. 4, Starbucks will debut its latest assortment of holiday cups, each featuring a “gift-inspired” design and touches of red, white, green and lilac. The four cups — “Wrapping Paper,” “Ribbons,” “Holiday Lights” and “Candy Cane” — also feature a “thoughtful gift tag on the back,” in keeping with this year’s theme, according to Starbucks.

“This holiday, we wanted it to feel magical, we wanted it to be warm, and we wanted it to be inclusive,” said Suzie Reecer, Starbucks’ associate creative director, in a press release.

Each of the new Starbucks holiday cups features a “thoughtful gift tag” on the back. (Starbucks)

Along with the new cups, Starbucks is bringing back a couple of its seasonal drinks, including the Peppermint Mocha, the Irish Cream Cold Brew, the Caramel Brulee Latte, the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and the Chestnut Praline Latte. Returning snacks include the Cranberry Bliss Bar, the Snowman Cookie and the Sugar Plum Cheese Danish.

New for 2021, however, is the non-dairy Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, made with Starbucks’ Blonde Espresso Roast, sugar-cookie syrup, almond milk and sprinkles. There’s also a new Reindeer Cake Pop, made with vanilla cake and chocolate icing.

News of Starbucks’ seasonal drinks and cups comes less than a week after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report, during which the company noted a 17% increase in global store sales.

During an earnings call, Starbucks CFO and vice president Rachel Marie Ruggeri also confirmed that cold beverages accounted for 75% of sales in the fourth-quarter of 2021, a statistic Starbucks pointed to when announcing its new Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.

All of Starbucks’ new holiday offerings will be available at U.S. locations as of Nov. 4.