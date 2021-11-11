Springfield police increasing efforts to stop speeding, illegal guns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police say they’re doing their job by getting these illegal guns off the streets, and now they are urging the courts to hold suspects accountable.

Springfield Police officers recovered a high capacity handgun loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition Monday, making that discovery during a traffic stop. When police pulled over the speeding driver, the suspect then ran off. Officers managed to track him down and that’s when they say they found a gun inside the car.

High capacity guns like the one recovered are even more dangerous than regular firearms. Lt. Julio Toledo from the Springfield Police Department told 22News, “In this instance, it was 30 rounds of ammunition, it’s very dangerous especially in the wrong hands.”

Another danger in the city is speeding. Four people died in car crashes in the city last week alone. Since September 1st, Springfield police have issued more than 600 speeding citations and arrested 62 drivers.

Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said, “We are hearing that numerous amounts of these tickets are being dismissed, therefore there’s no consequence for the bad driving.”

Commissioner Clapprood started a new firearms investigation unit within the Police Department, created to address gun violence in the city. Last year, a record number of 275 illegal firearms were recovered by the Springfield Police and because of the new unit, they’re close to breaking that record, already seizing 215.

Monday night’s arrest was the suspect’s second gun related offense.