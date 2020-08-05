SpaceX Completes Starship “Hop Test”

(KPRC) SpaceX successfully completed a highly-anticipated “hop test” of its Starship SN5 prototype Tuesday at thier test facility in Boca Chica, Texas.
Just before 7 p.m., in SpaceX team’s third attempt, the stainless steel spacecraft prototype, with a single SpaceX raptor engine, “hopped” nearly 500 feet into the air before coming back down and landing on its legs, as it was designed by SpaceX to do. The two-stage rocket system is also collectively called Starship.
For SpaceX, this was a big milestone in Starship’s development. Workers continue to build and test Starship prototypes, a spacecraft designed for long-term spaceflight. It would carry cargo and 100 passengers, launching atop SpaceX’s Super Heavy rocket.
The destination: Mars.
