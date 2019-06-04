Southwest kicks off its three-day low fare ticket sale

Need a vacation?

Southwest Airlines just launched a three-day mega sale.

The airline offering up round trip flights to select cities for under 100 dollars.

One-way fares start at $49 and go up to $129 for longer flights.

The sale is good for domestic travel between August and December of this year.

Dates for international travel destinations and Puerto Rico vary.

The only catch for this sweet deal you can’t travel on Fridays and Sundays and all flights must be non-stop.

Labor day and Thanksgiving travel have also been blacked out.

Southwest holds this twice-yearly sale for 72 hours only.

If you’re ready to hit the road you have until Thursday to book.

