Southwest is giving its employees 6 weeks of extra pay

(FOX NEWS) — One major US airline is about to share the wealth.

Southwest says some of its employees are getting a big bump in pay announcing 60,000 workers will receive $667-million in profit sharing bonuses.

Officials say the money will be distributed in a variety of ways adding, some employees will get more than 12 percent or six weeks of extra pay.

This, while others will have money placed directly into their retirement funds.

These financial contributions come as Southwest’s own profits are down dropping roughly seven percent last year.

More from MyHighPlains.com: