Southwest Airlines returns to booking middle seat

(NBCNC ARCHIVES) – Starting today, Southwest Airlines is unblocking its middle seat on flights.

That means the airlines will begin booking travelers in the middle seat just before the Christmas and New Year’s travel period.

Southwest officials, who announced the move back in October, say the decision wasn’t made lightly and its based on the latest infection data.

Delta says it won’t begin booking the middle seat until April 1.

Alaska Airlines says it will continue to block the middle seat through Jan. 6.

Hawaiian Airlines will continue to block middle seats through Dec. 15.

American, United and Jet Blue currently book the middle seat.

All the major carriers require passengers to wear a face mask during flights.