South Dakota’s ‘On meth’ campaign prompts ridicule

'Meth. We're on it.': What to know about South Dakota's new anti-meth campaign

(CNN) — A new commercial airing in South Dakota shows person after person saying “I’m on meth.”

It’s part of South Dakota’s anti-meth campaign and it just started running Monday.

The governor is hoping the ad gets attention-and it certainly has so far.

The campaign is called “Meth. We’re on it.”

Governor Kristi Noem wants to bring awareness to the meth epidemic in South Dakota.

She says “This is our problem together, we need to get on it.”

But it’s getting some flack, especially on social media, with some confused and others all-out mocking the campaign.

But Governor Noem says she wanted this to be a bold campaign to get people talking about being part of the solution, not just the problem.

And with the ad going viral on its first day she says it’s working.

So far, the state has spent nearly $500,000 on the campaign.