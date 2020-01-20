Sources: Trump Admin plans to expand travel ban

Sources: the Trump administration is planning to expand its travel ban to include immigration restrictions on seven more countries.

(CNN) — The Trump Administration is planning to expand its travel ban to include immigration restrictions on seven more countries.

That’s according to sources familiar with the process.

The plans are still under review.

The first travel ban was created by executive order nearly at a year ago.

It suspended refugee resettlement and barred nationals from seven majority-muslim countries from migrating to the US.

The administration says the restrictions are used to encourage countries to comply with US National Security Requirements, such as sharing information with US agencies.

The sources say the administration has drafted plans to renew the ban and add seven more nations.

Although those countries have not been announced.

A US government official says the new rules could limit certain immigrant visas from the additional countries.

It would essentially create a partial immigration ban.

And not all the restrictions would be uniform.

