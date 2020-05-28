Soldier Stops Active Shooter

Police say a soldier from Fort Leavenworth saved countless people when he helped stop an active shooter Wednesday.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said the incident started on the Kansas side of the bridge.

Kitchens said the suspect, described as a Platte County, Missouri, man, was armed with at least a handgun and a semi-automatic rifle and was firing seemingly at random at cars on the bridge after getting out of his car.

That’s when a 34-year-old soldier from nearby Fort Leavenworth stepped in and “saved the day” by striking the suspect with his vehicle, according to Kitchens.

“He saved countless people,” Kitchens said.

Austin Menzel filmed first responders arriving on scene and said the incident was “quite a sight to see.”

“I couldn’t see him underneath the vehicle, but he was definitely under there when the cops were, when the cops were surrounding him,” Menzel said.

