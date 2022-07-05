WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — An 8-year-old girl died after attempting the “blackout” challenge on Tik Tok. Social media expert Caryn Brown of Digital Media Butterfly says that although we’ve seen challenge videos before, this is a new level.

“It’s not a new phenomenon,” Brown told FOX 44 News. “I mean, we have had shows in the past and things in the past that have encouraged people to do things that were dangerous. I think it’s just the the wide availability of it is what really makes make sees a little more concerning.”

With younger users logging on daily and new challenges appearing, Brown says parents need to get educated on the applications themselves and the different parental controls they can set.

“Making sure that you’re taking the time to set those up,” she said. “It doesn’t take a long time, you know. And again, getting familiar with the app yourself and one of the things that I tell parents all the time when we talk about this, that is your phone that they are on or that is your computer that they are on.”

Brown also explained that it’s not just about talking to your kids about the safety aspect but about the group mentality; and that just because other kids are doing the newest challenge, doesn’t mean they have to.

“Making sure that your kids have good character and making sure that they know that even though it seems like everybody is doing it, it’s not everybody.”

She ended by saying these challenges will continue on but being educated on the app and talking with your kids is the best way to insure their safety.