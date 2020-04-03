Social Distancing & Mental Health

Experts say it's important to be self aware of the toll social distancing is taking on your mental and emotional health.

(WGBA) Everyone’s day-to-day routines look a little different now due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines.

As students don’t go to school, homes become offices and bars close up shop, it can stir up a range of emotions.

“Being stressed is normal right now,” said Lois Mischler, the vice president of Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin.

Mischler says this feeling is okay right now, but knowing how to manage it is important. She says try to remember the intent behind all of the precautions to contain the outbreak, that can help ease your mind of the changes happening in your life.

“As much normalcy as we can is really important right now,” she says.

