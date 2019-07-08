Apparel company under armour is planning on a sneaker that can read your blood pressure following a workout.

The latest in fitness technology, a sneaker that could soon monitor your blood pressure as you’re working out.

Sportswear manufacturer Under Armour is working on a “smart” technology for monitoring your rigorous workouts.

A potential new shoe could take blood pressure readings and to adjust its sole to help you recover faster.

One version uses a hand-worn device tracking blood pressure readings, with the sole then adjusting to help blood flow.

Another potential version has a blood pressure detector inside the shoe.

Under Armour launched a line last year with a sensor that tracks various running metrics, and connects to a running app.

The company is currently filing for a patent.